Comparing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Airbus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -99.73% 127.86% Airbus Group 7.01% 24.38% 3.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Airbus Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $3.73 million N/A N/A Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.23 $4.58 billion $1.69 31.23

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft.

Volatility & Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Horizon Aircraft and Airbus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 Airbus Group 0 3 2 1 2.67

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

