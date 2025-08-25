ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.6240 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

