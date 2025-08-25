Contrasting InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and InfuSystem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.07 million 14.05 -$19.92 million ($0.83) -2.87 InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.40 $870,000.00 $0.23 41.61

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InspireMD and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.08%. InfuSystem has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Summary

InfuSystem beats InspireMD on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

