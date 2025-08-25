Contrasting L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 5 13 0 2.72 Lockheed Martin 0 14 5 1 2.35

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $279.4706, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Lockheed Martin has a consensus price target of $506.3529, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 7.94% 11.82% 5.47% Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $13.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. L3Harris Technologies pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lockheed Martin pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $21.33 billion 2.42 $1.50 billion $8.95 30.76 Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.46 $5.34 billion $17.76 25.10

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies. Lockheed Martin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Lockheed Martin on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

