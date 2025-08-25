Contrasting Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Mettler-Toledo International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $270,000.00 N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.87 billion 7.02 $863.14 million $39.49 33.44

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 21.46% -476.07% 26.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 5 5 0 2.50

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,311.1111, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Biomedical Technologies is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company’s retail weighing solutions consist of weighing and software solutions, AI-driven image recognition solution, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for the meat backroom. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

