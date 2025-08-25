Contrasting Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oriental Land and Hyatt Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hyatt Hotels 1 8 9 2 2.60

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus price target of $152.2632, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

73.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and Hyatt Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion 9.92 $819.46 million $0.52 47.29 Hyatt Hotels $6.65 billion 2.07 $1.30 billion $4.21 34.21

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Hyatt Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Oriental Land pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hyatt Hotels has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hyatt Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.27% 13.22% 8.95% Hyatt Hotels 6.39% 6.54% 1.80%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Oriental Land on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, Maison Métier, and The Barnett brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

