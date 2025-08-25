Contrasting The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) & Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) and Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Charles River Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Charles River Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Hackett Group and Charles River Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charles River Associates 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 40.67%. Charles River Associates has a consensus price target of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Charles River Associates.

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Charles River Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Hackett Group pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Charles River Associates pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Charles River Associates has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Associates has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Charles River Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $315.78 million 1.84 $29.63 million $0.60 35.15 Charles River Associates $687.41 million 1.89 $46.65 million $8.26 23.87

Charles River Associates has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group. Charles River Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Charles River Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 5.37% 24.12% 14.34% Charles River Associates 7.93% 25.51% 9.12%

Summary

Charles River Associates beats The Hackett Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Charles River Associates

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.