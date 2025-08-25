Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Up 0.8%

VLRS stock opened at $5.9150 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 1,816,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 322.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 977,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth $4,550,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

