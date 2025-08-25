Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.1667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Corning Stock Up 1.2%

Corning stock opened at $65.6850 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

