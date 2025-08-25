Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Cosan Stock Up 4.3%
NYSE CSAN opened at $3.9750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Cosan has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
