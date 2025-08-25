Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NYSE CSAN opened at $3.9750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Cosan has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 799.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

