Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Head to Head Survey

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -16.37% -38.18% -18.88% Coupang 1.13% 7.47% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coupang 0 2 6 1 2.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coupang has a consensus price target of $31.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Onfolio.

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Onfolio has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Coupang”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $7.86 million 0.69 -$1.77 million ($0.41) -2.56 Coupang $30.27 billion 1.73 $154.00 million $0.20 143.74

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupang beats Onfolio on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

