Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Critical Analysis

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coupang 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Future FinTech Group and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coupang has a consensus target price of $31.1250, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group N/A -347.16% -200.95% Coupang 1.13% 7.47% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Coupang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million 3.51 -$32.96 million N/A N/A Coupang $30.27 billion 1.73 $154.00 million $0.20 143.74

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Coupang beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

