Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BAP opened at $254.9210 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $256.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

