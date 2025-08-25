Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.