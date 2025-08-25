Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 165.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $248.0210 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.49.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

