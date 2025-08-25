Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 734 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.