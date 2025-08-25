Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.3150 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

