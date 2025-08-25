Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $550.0250 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.35 and a 200 day moving average of $502.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $416.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

