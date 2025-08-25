Critical Analysis: Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 17.90% 29.91% 4.65% Australia & New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NU and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 2 8 0 2.80 Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

NU currently has a consensus price target of $16.5556, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

This table compares NU and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $11.52 billion 5.83 $1.97 billion $0.46 30.29 Australia & New Zealand Banking Group $43.63 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NU beats Australia & New Zealand Banking Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. In addition, it offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. Further, the company provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Additionally, it offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. The company serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

