Critical Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) versus Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bimini Capital Management and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $11.90 million 0.99 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -19.50 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 2.10 $28.75 million $1.54 6.33

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -4.70% -8.69% -0.44% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 29.42% 4.78% 0.49%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Bimini Capital Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

