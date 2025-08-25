Critical Review: MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGP Ingredients pays out -154.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ambev pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $703.62 million 0.91 $34.66 million ($0.31) -97.29 Ambev $16.59 billion 2.11 $2.68 billion $0.16 13.91

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Ambev”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients. MGP Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MGP Ingredients and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ambev 1 6 0 0 1.86

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $50.3333, indicating a potential upside of 66.89%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given MGP Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Ambev.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients -1.08% 10.66% 6.49% Ambev 16.18% 15.39% 9.94%

Summary

Ambev beats MGP Ingredients on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon, rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in food products, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also offers distillery co-products, such as dried distillers’ grain, fuel-grade alcohol for blending with gasoline, and corn oil; and provides warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment provides premium plus, ultra-premium, super premium, premium, mid, and value branded distilled spirits, as well as private label products. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym, Resistant Starch series, and FiberRite RW Resistant Starch names; specialty wheat proteins for food applications under the Arise and Proterra names; gluten-free textured pea proteins; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Atchison, Kansas.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

