Critical Survey: Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) versus Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration 174.35% -14.85% -6.05% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Pacific Basin Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 57.80 $15.66 million N/A N/A Pacific Basin Shipping $2.58 billion 0.51 $131.70 million N/A N/A

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

