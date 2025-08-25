Critical Survey: Sysco (NYSE:SYY) versus BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of BRF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sysco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BRF pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BRF pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysco pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sysco has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Sysco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BRF has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysco has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRF and Sysco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF 5.84% 20.20% 5.62% Sysco 2.25% 109.52% 8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRF and Sysco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF 0 1 0 1 3.00 Sysco 0 4 10 0 2.71

BRF presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.24%. Sysco has a consensus price target of $85.6923, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Sysco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sysco is more favorable than BRF.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRF and Sysco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF $11.38 billion N/A $595.74 million $0.38 9.62 Sysco $81.37 billion 0.48 $1.83 billion $3.73 21.50

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than BRF. BRF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sysco beats BRF on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF S.A. raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna. It produces and sells lasagna, macaroni and cheese, pies, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and other frozen foods; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and burgers; frozen desserts and cheese bread; margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, and pate, as well as soy meal, refined soy flour, animal feed, pet food and hatcheries. The company sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Sadia Halal, Chester, BRF Ingredients, Kidelli, Perdix, Borella, Hilal, Balance, Onefoods, Banvit, Deline, Sadia Bio, Sadia Salamitos, Sadia Veg&Tal, Sadia Livre&Lev, Sadia Hot Pocket, Perdigão Ouro, Chester Perdigão, Perdigão NaBrasa, Claybom, Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, and Gran Plus brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail and wholesale stores, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company provides consultancy, administrative, marketing, and logistics services; generates and commercializes electric energy; distributes nutrients for animals; veterinary activities; road freight; and imports, exports, industrializes, and commercializes of products, as well as real estate. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. BRF S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of glassware and silverware; cookware, such as pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing facilities, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

