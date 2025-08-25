CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CSX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 969,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after acquiring an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

