Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $370.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.8333.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
CMI opened at $402.0750 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.04. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $408.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
