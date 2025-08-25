DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DaVita Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $140.3050 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

