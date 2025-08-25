Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Cut to “Hold” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $69.1750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dayforce by 53.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dayforce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

