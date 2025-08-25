Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAY. KeyCorp cut shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

NYSE:DAY opened at $69.1750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Dayforce has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dayforce by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

