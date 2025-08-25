Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DAY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $69.1750 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

