Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Get Dayforce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Up 0.3%

DAY opened at $69.1750 on Friday. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,513.11. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dayforce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth $12,201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.