Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.87.

Deere & Company stock opened at $495.0920 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $374.46 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

