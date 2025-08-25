Desjardins Predicts Kraken Robotics’ Q3 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of PNG opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.