Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 2.6%

TPC stock opened at $58.5010 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

