Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in 1st Source Corporation $SRCE

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1st Source by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Source Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

