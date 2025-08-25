Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.01. Coastal Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

