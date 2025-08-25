DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8%

DKS stock opened at $227.4270 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average is $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

