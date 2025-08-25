DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

DLocal Trading Up 1.5%

DLocal stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.10. DLocal has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DLocal by 64.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,683,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,692 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in DLocal by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 860,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $5,093,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

