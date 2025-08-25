Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) versus Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Head to Head Contrast

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sampo and Donegal Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion 50.48 $1.25 billion $1.01 22.93 Donegal Group $989.60 million 0.65 $50.86 million $2.38 7.39

Analyst Recommendations

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sampo and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Donegal Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Donegal Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Sampo.

Volatility and Risk

Sampo has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sampo pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 19.63% 5.61% Donegal Group 8.33% 14.33% 3.41%

Summary

Sampo beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers’ compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

