Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $162.73 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $163.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dorman Products by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 337,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

