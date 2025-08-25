Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 752.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,622 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Doximity worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $67.6930 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.