Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $331.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.98. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.38 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $920,296.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,003.12. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $27,035,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

