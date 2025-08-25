Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.