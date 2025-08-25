Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ecopetrol stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.1750 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,549,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 321,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

