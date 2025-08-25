Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $450.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.95. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $188.53 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 22.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 220.6% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

