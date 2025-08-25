ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays upgraded ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
