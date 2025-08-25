EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.9950 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in EPR Properties by 235.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

