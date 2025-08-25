Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.