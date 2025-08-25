Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADIL Q3 Earnings

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ADIL stock opened at $0.3801 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
See Also
