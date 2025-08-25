Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Immunome Trading Up 3.5%

Immunome stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Immunome has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,415 shares in the company, valued at $341,572.70. This trade represents a 15.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Immunome by 121.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Immunome by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Immunome by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

