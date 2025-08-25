Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $24.4430 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 157.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

